Portrait Mode Plus

Portrait Mode Plus brings a new level of control to your existing Portrait Mode photos taken in iOS11.

• Adjust the focal point of existing Portrait photos

• Change the level of blur in an image

• Spotlight mode allows highlighting selected portion of an image

• Color mode lets you easily color or de-color a part of a photo

• Background mode to blend in a new background or foreground for easy background swap

• Incredibly easy to use and see amazing results!

NOTE: This app requires photos taken in Portrait mode on iOS11 or above. Devices that support portrait mode are the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.