Portrait Mode Plus
Portrait Mode Plus brings a new level of control to your existing Portrait Mode photos taken in iOS11.
• Adjust the focal point of existing Portrait photos
• Change the level of blur in an image
• Spotlight mode allows highlighting selected portion of an image
• Color mode lets you easily color or de-color a part of a photo
• Background mode to blend in a new background or foreground for easy background swap
• Incredibly easy to use and see amazing results!
NOTE: This app requires photos taken in Portrait mode on iOS11 or above. Devices that support portrait mode are the iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.